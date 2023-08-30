Aisa International launches resource hub aimed at US and UK expats in Czechia

Wealth management firm Aisa International has created a new resource to predominately serve US and UK expats living in Czechia, although the firm expects this also to be of interest to other nationalities with cross-border financial interests. In a statement, Aisa said the new website, aisainternational.cz, allows US and UK expat users to easily find information, advice, and services to optimize their home-country and cross-border investments. Aisa International's home office is in Prague, Czechia. It coordinates with its financial advisers across Europe through its OpesFidelio netwo...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes