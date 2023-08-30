Aisa International launches resource hub aimed at US and UK expats in Czechia

Wealth management firm Aisa International has created a new resource to predominately serve US and UK expats living in Czechia, although the firm expects this also to be of interest to other nationalities with cross-border financial interests. In a statement, Aisa said the new website, aisainternational.cz, allows US and UK expat users to easily find information, advice, and services to optimize their home-country and cross-border investments. Aisa International's home office is in Prague, Czechia. It coordinates with its financial advisers across Europe through its OpesFidelio netwo...