Currency research of world's biggest economies reveals gainers and losers since Covid

The British pound is among the currencies that weakened the most since the pandemic, with a 3.92% decrease against USD, while Mexico tops the list with a near 20% rise, according to new research from experts at City Index. Its research analysed countries with the highest GDP and local currency strength against the USD to highlight which currencies have shown the largest growth following the economic disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The latest data available from IMF.org was used to rank the 50 largest world economies in terms of GDP growth, and then analysed the currency re...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes