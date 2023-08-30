Currency research of world's biggest economies reveals gainers and losers since Covid

The British pound is among the currencies that weakened the most since the pandemic, with a 3.92% decrease against USD, while Mexico tops the list with a near 20% rise, according to new research from experts at City Index. Its research analysed countries with the highest GDP and local currency strength against the USD to highlight which currencies have shown the largest growth following the economic disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The latest data available from IMF.org was used to rank the 50 largest world economies in terms of GDP growth, and then analysed the currency re...