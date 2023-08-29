Raymond James barred from opening new branches and hiring investment managers

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority has imposed a range of restrictions on Raymond James Investment Services. According to the FCA Register, the requirements became effective from 16 August. FCA: Managers 'undermine' value assessment process by basing fees off competitors The restrictions state Raymond James is not currently authorised to onboard any new branches under its banner, nor can it employ or contract any new investment managers and it is not allowed to register any new trading names. If the company wishes to do any of the three, it needs to seek written consent from t...