Rize ETF launches two Article 9 ETFs

Rize ETF has today (29 August) launched two Article 9 ETFs, offering investors access to companies involved in global infrastructure and US-based firms tackling environmental impact. The Rize Global Infrastructure UCITS ETF (NFRA) is a sustainable infrastructure fund, which has launched alongside the Rize USA Environmental Impact UCITS ETF (LUSA). Rize ETF launches circular economy enablers ETF They are listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, with listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange due in the coming weeks. Both ETFs carry an ongoing charges figure of...
