UK Labour party rules out 'any version' of a wealth tax if wins next election

The UK Labour party's shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has ruled out any version of a wealth tax on the richest in society if Labour wins the next general election. In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph on 27 August she said extra money for public services would have to come from economic growth. Reeves also confirmed Labour would not target expensive houses, increase capital gains tax or put up the top rate of income tax. "I don't see the way to prosperity as being through taxation," she said. Labour would instead do "whatever it takes" to attract business investment into th...