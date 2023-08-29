UK Labour party rules out 'any version' of a wealth tax if wins next election

The UK Labour party's shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has ruled out any version of a wealth tax on the richest in society if Labour wins the next general election. In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph on 27 August she said extra money for public services would have to come from economic growth. Reeves also confirmed Labour would not target expensive houses, increase capital gains tax or put up the top rate of income tax. "I don't see the way to prosperity as being through taxation," she said. Labour would instead do "whatever it takes" to attract business investment into th...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes