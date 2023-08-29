Investors Trust celebrates grand opening of new office in Kuala Lumpur

Investors Trust hosted a grand opening party and ribbon cutting ceremony on 24 August of its new office in Kuala Lumpur. In a statement, Investors Trust said "the celebration gave guests the unique opportunity to explore the ins and outs of the new office while enjoying a captivating atmosphere. The Investors Trust management team was also present, sharing interesting conversations and fostering contacts with the guests. The event was attended by more than 140 people, including distinguished guests and representatives of the local media, who came together to celebrate this "remarka...