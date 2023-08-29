Allianz GI hires head of equity Europe core and value from UBS AM

Allianz Global Investors has hired Kayvan Vahid as head of equity Europe core and value, International Investment's sister brand Investment Week has revealed. He will be based in London and will report to head of investments equity Europe Jörg De Vries-Hippen. AllianzGI poaches GSAM head of China equity Vahid will lead efforts to strengthen and expand the company's capabilities in the fundamentally-managed European core and value space, as well as establishing core and value as an "additional pillar" of the Allianz GI equity platform, it said. He spent over 20 years at UBS Asset...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes