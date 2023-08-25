Swiss watchdog cracks down on 'opaque' unit-linked and traditional life plans

Transparency and information provided when concluding life insurance policies are often insufficient, according to the findings of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA based on its market analyses. In a statement on 23 August, FINMA vowed to increase its supervision activities in this area, reiterating its expectations of insurers to provide future policyholders with a more realistic basis for decision-making. In accordance with FINMA requirements, quotes for unit-linked and traditional life insurance policies contain sample calculations for three scenarios. Thes...