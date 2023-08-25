JP Morgan head of convertible bonds retires

Hart Woodson, head of convertible bonds at JP Morgan Asset Management, is set to retire later this year after more than 40 years in the industry. Woodson joined JPMAM five years ago from Advent Capital Management, where he became co manager of the JPM Global Convertibles fund and JPM Global Convertibles Conservative fund. In a statement, a spokesperson for JPMAM said Woodson's responsibilities will be transitioned to Paul Levene, Eric Wehbe and Winnie Liu. JO Hambro CEO exits following leadership restructure by parent Perpetual Levene and Wehbe were existing co-managers on t...