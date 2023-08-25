Lazard Swedish managing director charged with aggravated bribery - reports

The managing director of Lazard's Swedish financial advisory enterprise has been charged with aggravated bribery, according to reports. Gustaf Slettengren, who worked for the firm's London office for 13 years before taking over Swedish operations in 2013, has been charged with aggravated bribery concerning a takeover deal in 2016, the FT reported. Prosecutors alleged that Slettengren paid a €138,000 bribe in 2016 to Hans Ziegler, a board member of OC Oerlikon Corporation, in exchange for information regarding the sale of OC's vacuum business to engineering group Atlas Copco for €486m ...
