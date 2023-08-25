Alarming pensions trust and engagement 'gap' among UK's youngest savers

Analysis of the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) Financial Lives Survey1 from independent consultancy Broadstone, reveals a worrying gap in trust and engagement in pensions which is at its widest among younger savers. The UK regulator's seminal survey asked pension savers with at least one Defined Contribution (DC) pension that hasn't been accessed how much trust they had in their pension provider on a scale of 1 to 10. Over a third (36%) of savers answered with a six or less, with just 15% saying they had complete trust in their provider. Most concerningly the data revealed tha...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes