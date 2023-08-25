Alarming pensions trust and engagement 'gap' among UK's youngest savers

Analysis of the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) Financial Lives Survey1 from independent consultancy Broadstone, reveals a worrying gap in trust and engagement in pensions which is at its widest among younger savers. The UK regulator's seminal survey asked pension savers with at least one Defined Contribution (DC) pension that hasn't been accessed how much trust they had in their pension provider on a scale of 1 to 10. Over a third (36%) of savers answered with a six or less, with just 15% saying they had complete trust in their provider. Most concerningly the data revealed tha...