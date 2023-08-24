JO Hambro CEO exits following leadership restructure by parent Perpetual

Alexandra Altinger, CEO of JO Hambro Capital Management UK, Europe and Asia, is set to leave the firm following a leadership team shake up by its parent company, Perpetual Group. Altinger has headed up the company's Europe and UK business for the past four years and will step down from her role at the end of August. The division will continue to be managed by its executive committee, which will be supported by Clare Forster, who has been appointed as global head of business management and strategic delivery. Forster, who has previously held roles at Janus Henderson, GAM and Jupiter...