German regulator BaFin issues warning over Baring Private Equity London

Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) has warned that the company Baring Private Equity London is "operating without the required authorisation in Germany. In a statement on 23 August, the German regulator said the company has been contacting customers of Interactiv Global Brokers on an unsolicited basis and offering to buy off shares in Ecological Technologies Ltd. that these customers had bought in the past through Interactiv Global Brokers as broker. Baring Private Equity London told these investors that, if they wanted to accept the aforementioned offer, they would need to own...