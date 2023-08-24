BNY Mellon names Cécile Nagel as global head of Corporate Trust

BNY Mellon has named Cécile Nagel as global head of the Corporate Trust from 1 October, succeeding James Slater, who will retire at the end of September. Cécile is currently Head of BNY Mellon's Pershing EMEA business and will be replaced by Dennis Wallestad, subject to corporate governance and regulatory approval. "While James's presence and leadership will be deeply missed, I'm thrilled to welcome Cécile Nagel," said Roman Regelman, Senior Executive Vice President and Global Head of Securities Services and Digital. "Cécile brings a rich global understanding of market infrastructure...