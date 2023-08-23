Ruffer makes first ever buyback in near 20-year history amid poor performance

Ruffer Investment Company has bought back 150,000 shares at £2.6325 per share, marking its first ever share buyback since its inception in 2004. The company announced it had made the purchase, which represents approximately 0.04% of its current issued shares, yesterday (22 August). The news comes as the trust has struggled in recent months amid heightened global volatility while doubling down on its defensive strategy. Over the past six months, Ruffer is down 15%, according to data from FE fundinfo. Its protective assets, such as inflation-linked bonds, have hurt performance, while...
