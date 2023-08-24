International law firm White & Case opens 34,000 sqft office in DIFC

US-headquartered White & Case LLP (White & Case), ranked among the top 10 law firms globally by revenue, has opened its new premises at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The move by White & Case into new premises in the DIFC helps fulfil its goal of streamlining workflows and enhancing performance to deliver high-quality legal solutions tailored to clients' needs, the DIFC said in a statement on 23 August. The firm's new 34,000 square foot office at DIFC, is closely aligned with employee and client needs and further supports White & Case's vision of creating a more sustain...