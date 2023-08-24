International law firm White & Case opens 34,000 sqft office in DIFC

Mark Battersby
clock • 2 min read

US-headquartered White & Case LLP (White & Case), ranked among the top 10 law firms globally by revenue, has opened its new premises at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The move by White & Case into new premises in the DIFC helps fulfil its goal of streamlining workflows and enhancing performance to deliver high-quality legal solutions tailored to clients' needs, the DIFC said in a statement on 23 August.  The firm's new 34,000 square foot office at DIFC, is closely aligned with employee and client needs and further supports White & Case's vision of creating a more sustain...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Mark Battersby
Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

Swiss watchdog cracks down on 'opaque' unit-linked and traditional life plans

Alarming pensions trust and engagement 'gap' among UK's youngest savers