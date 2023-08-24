Liontrust bid fails as GAM enters discussions with shareholder group NewGAMe

Liontrust has failed in its takeover bid for GAM, achieving just 33.45% of total shares tendered, well short of the 66.6% minimum acceptance level. As a result, Liontrust expects to formally declare the offer unsuccessful on 29 August. The failure comes at the end of a protracted offer process, which was twice extended and has seen Liontrust and GAM, the board of which backed the takeover offer, in heated competition with shareholder group NewGAMe. NewGAMe accuses Liontrust CEO of 'bordering illegality' with 'misleading' communications Yesterday (23 August), Liontrust CEO John I...
