Could swapping homes for holidays trigger a tax bill?

A key plot point of the 2006 film ‘The Holiday' is that the two female leads swap their homes for the holiday season to nurse their broken hearts, says Chris Etherington, tax partner, RSM, in a briefing note on 22 August. It's probably fair to assume that earlier drafts of the film's script did not have Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz's characters reconsidering their choice after discovering there was a potential tax liability at stake from exchanging homes. That said, it wasn't long before then that George Lucas revealed Star Wars apparently started because of an intergalactic tax disput...