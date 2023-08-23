UAE suspends 50 companies for three months over AML failure to register

The UAE's Ministry of Economy suspended the operations of 50 enterprises operating within a designated non-financial businesses and professions (DNFBP) sector in Q3 2023, for a period of three months. In a statement on 21 August, the ministry said the action was taken due to these entities' failure to register in the UAE's Financial Information Unit's goAML system, in line with the provisions of federal decree No. 20 of 2018 and the related resolutions. The ministry also revealed that it had imposed fines worth approximately AED76.9m on 225 DNFBP companies from the beginning of 2023 t...