BlackRock partners with Richard Branson-backed platform to launch money market funds

BlackRock has teamed up with investment platform Lightyear to launch a suite of money market funds for retail investors. The three distributing money market funds, denominated in USD, GBP and EUR will come with low, transparent pricing. Lightyear fees start at 0.09% and go to a maximum of 0.3% - with no high barrier to entry. The funds aim to maintain a net asset value of $/€/£ 1 per share, while any excess earnings generated through interest on the portfolio holdings will be distributed to investors via dividends. Meanwhile, investments will include highly liquid, short-term deb...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes