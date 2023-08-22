Hong Kong SFC issues multi-million fines to two companies over serious failures

Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has reprimanded and fined China Industrial Securities International Brokerage Limited (China Industrial) $3.5m for internal control failures relating to monitoring of suspicious trading activities and recording of client order instructions. In a statement today (22 August), the regulator said the disciplinary action followed an SFC investigation which found that China Industrial had failed to effectively implement its internal policy on post-trade monitoring and ensure all unusual transactions flagged by its post-trade surveillance sys...