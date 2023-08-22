Hong Kong SFC issues multi-million fines to two companies over serious failures

Mark Battersby
clock • 2 min read

Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has reprimanded and fined China Industrial Securities International Brokerage Limited (China Industrial) $3.5m for internal control failures relating to monitoring of suspicious trading activities and recording of client order instructions.  In a statement today (22 August), the regulator said the disciplinary action followed an SFC investigation which found that China Industrial had failed to effectively implement its internal policy on post-trade monitoring and ensure all unusual transactions flagged by its post-trade surveillance sys...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Mark Battersby
Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

Sukoon launches new unit in DIFC to administer end of service gratuity and workplace scheme

£41m bid negotiations for STM Group extended again