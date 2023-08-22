Sukoon launches new unit in DIFC to administer end of service gratuity and workplace scheme

Sukoon Insurance has received approval from Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to start a new subsidiary called Oman Insurance Workplace Savings Solution (OIWSS) for the administration of Employee Money Purchase schemes in the Centre. DIFC will provide a platform for the subsidiary to provide services to companies in the UAE and the rest of the GCC for administration of their End of Service Gratuity savings in an effective and regulated manner. OIWSS has established a partnership with Intertrust Group, a CSC Company, who will be the trustee and the operator of this scheme and G...