£41m bid negotiations for STM Group extended again

The £41m bid negotiations for STM Group are being extended for a second time, to no later than 5pm on 5 September 2023. STM had agreed in principle in July to a takeover bid from Guernsey-based investment vehicle PSF Capital GP II Limited (Pension SuperFund Capital) based on a possible cash offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of the Company at a price of 70p per share. On 8 August 2023, STM Group had announced an extension to the deadline until 5pm on 22 August 2023. The statement on 22 August said: "Discussions remain ongoing between Pension SuperFund Capit...