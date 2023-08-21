Portuguese president vetoes bill for golden visa changes

The Portuguese president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has just vetoed the More Housing bill, which is expected to delay the changes to its golden visa scheme. He has sent it back to the Parliament to be reassessed on a few of the topics raised. The veto can then be overturned by the Parliament through a new voting process. His message was published today (21 August) on his official website, hoping the government, "if possible", will take the opportunity to "consider bringing together all the scattered legislation in a single piece of legislation". The Assembly is currently on summer...