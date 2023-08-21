Leading adviser and expats warn changes to 'misleading' pension guide do not go far enough

Mark Battersby
clock • 3 min read

UK financial adviser Geraint Davies and two expats have called on the UK's Moneyhelper to publicise changes it has made to a generic pension guide which ‘misled' UK citizens overseas who saw it in its earlier version.   International Investment reported on 28 June how the managing director of Montfort International had alerted Moneyhelper to the 'Your Pension, Your Choices' guide which he said was only suitable for UK tax residents yet widely available and used overseas.  Changes have since been made to the ‘Who should read this guide?' section specifically saying in the new version t...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Mark Battersby
Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

Sukoon launches new unit in DIFC to administer end of service gratuity and workplace scheme

Hong Kong SFC issues multi-million fines to two companies over serious failures