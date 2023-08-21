Leading adviser and expats warn changes to 'misleading' pension guide do not go far enough

UK financial adviser Geraint Davies and two expats have called on the UK's Moneyhelper to publicise changes it has made to a generic pension guide which ‘misled' UK citizens overseas who saw it in its earlier version. International Investment reported on 28 June how the managing director of Montfort International had alerted Moneyhelper to the 'Your Pension, Your Choices' guide which he said was only suitable for UK tax residents yet widely available and used overseas. Changes have since been made to the ‘Who should read this guide?' section specifically saying in the new version t...