Brooks Macdonald partners with 'global family business champions'

Brooks Macdonald has partnered with Family Business United (FBU) to provide financial wellbeing support to UK family businesses and their employees. In a statement today (21 August). the UK and internationally based wealth manager said the partnership will see Brooks Macdonald become FBU's financial wellbeing partner across the UK, supporting members with a range of services including financial planning and investment management, alongside access to knowledge, advice, research and insights. This will be complemented by financial educational programmes and networking opportunities acro...