Evelyn Partners relocates UK Bristol office to landmark eco building

Evelyn Partners has agreed terms to relocate its Bristol office next door to new premises at CEG's EQ development at 111 Victoria Street. The EQ building is Bristol's first new office development to target delivering Net Zero carbon in operation in accordance with the UKGBC framework. The new offices at the EQ building, in the heart of Bristol and just a few minutes' walk from Temple Meads train station, will provide working accommodation for the firm's 250-strong team based in the city and also allow space to continue with its ambitious regional growth strategy. The office wi...