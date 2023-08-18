II Awards 2023 - deadline closes today!

The deadline to enter this year's 24th Annual International Investment Awards 2023, closes at midnight UK time on Friday 18 August, 2023.

The response so far has been fantastic with a record number of entries already flooding in, but if you haven't finished your entry please ensure that you take this  the chance to complete the process in time. 

Click on this link below to view the categories and enter in time to be in with a chance to take home the one of industry's most coveted awards.

The II Awards 2023 will be premiered globally at 4pm (UK time) on Thursday October 12, 2023. Make sure that you add the date to your diary. There will be a strictly limited numbers exclusive VIP screening event in London with a drinks reception afterwards on that day.

To find out more contact II publisher Gary Robinson here.

