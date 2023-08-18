UK life sector profitability to be dented by new consumer rules

New rules requiring UK financial services companies to show that their prices represent fair value to customers will negatively affect life sector profitability, according to Fitch Ratings. "We expect the rules, introduced as part of the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) consumer duty package, to lead some insurers to reduce customer charges to avoid potential findings of overcharging and the reputational damage that could result from them. "However, the reductions are likely to be modest as firms will be reluctant to materially weaken their profitability, and we do not expect any r...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes