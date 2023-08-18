Bitcoin price falls sharply on flurry of negative news

The price of Bitcoin falls sharply after rumours appeared on the WSJ yesterday night that SpaceX had sold its entire investment in the cryptocurrency, worth $373m. In a briefing note on 18 August, Hani Abuagla, senior market analyst at XTB said that the cryptocurrency market sentiment has been quite soft for some time and volatility has remained at its lowest levels in 7 years. "As expected, the period of consolidation and uncertainty ended with a rebound in volatility. Bitcoin price plunged to close to $25,000 on a flurry of negative news." ● The strengthening that the dollar ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes