Bitcoin price falls sharply on flurry of negative news

The price of Bitcoin falls sharply after rumours appeared on the WSJ yesterday night that SpaceX had sold its entire investment in the cryptocurrency, worth $373m. In a briefing note on 18 August, Hani Abuagla, senior market analyst at XTB said that the cryptocurrency market sentiment has been quite soft for some time and volatility has remained at its lowest levels in 7 years. "As expected, the period of consolidation and uncertainty ended with a rebound in volatility. Bitcoin price plunged to close to $25,000 on a flurry of negative news." ● The strengthening that the dollar ...