Group Eleven Fund Services gains licence on Isle of Man

The Isle of Man Financial Services Authority issued on 17 August a financial services licence to Group Eleven Fund Services Limited under section 7 of the Financial Services Act 2008. In a statement on 18 August, the regulator said the licence had immediate effect and covers: Class 3 - services to collective investment schemes - sub classes (1), (2), (9), (10), (11) & (12): Acting as manager under Class 3 - sub-class (1) of Experienced Investor Funds, Qualifying Funds, Specialist Funds and Overseas Funds. acting as administrator under Class 3 - sub-class (2) of Experienced Inves...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes