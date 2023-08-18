Group Eleven Fund Services gains licence on Isle of Man

The Isle of Man Financial Services Authority issued on 17 August a financial services licence to Group Eleven Fund Services Limited under section 7 of the Financial Services Act 2008. In a statement on 18 August, the regulator said the licence had immediate effect and covers: Class 3 - services to collective investment schemes - sub classes (1), (2), (9), (10), (11) & (12): Acting as manager under Class 3 - sub-class (1) of Experienced Investor Funds, Qualifying Funds, Specialist Funds and Overseas Funds. acting as administrator under Class 3 - sub-class (2) of Experienced Inves...