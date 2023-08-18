GAM shareholders offer new loan facility to replace Liontrust offer

A GAM investor group has offered the firm an alternative loan facility as a backup if Liontrust Asset Management's buyout offer of the group is unsuccessful. Anthony Maarek, managing director of Xavier Niel's NJJ Holding, a French-incorporated entity which oversees NewGAMe, the GAM shareholder controlling approximately 9.6% of its shares, wrote to the asset manager's board and board chair David Jacob with a "bridge financing" proposal. He said the offer "is intended to replace loans made by Liontrust to GAM in the event Liontrust's tender offer for the company is unsuccessful". GAM...