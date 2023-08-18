JTC names David Vieria as group head of sustainable services

JTC has appointed David Vieira as group head of sustainability Services as part of the firm's strategy to expand a business line that supports the sustainability needs of corporate, fund and private clients. The role will see Vieira lead the evolution and delivery of JTC's broad range of sustainability services for clients, with a particular focus on the UK, Europe and US markets. Assuming a dual role, he will also continue in his position as chief communications officer with responsibility for the JTC brand as well as external and internal communications and investor relations. J...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes