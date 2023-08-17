JP Morgan AM adds two Article 9 ETFs to $7bn REI equity ETF platform

JP Morgan has launched two actively managed sustainable ETFs as part of its $7bn Research Enhanced Index equity ETF platform. The JPMorgan Global Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned UCITS ETF (JSEG) and JPMorgan US Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned UCITS ETF (JSEU) meet EU Paris-aligned benchmark requirements and employ a best-in-class approach. JSEG and JSEU have been custom created in partnership with MSCI and are classified as Article 9 under SFDR regulations, both at a benchmark and portfolio level. ETF demand remains high as active popularity conti...