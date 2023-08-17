GAM labels NewGAMe's proposal withdrawal 'vexatious' and a disruption strategy

GAM's board has told investors that NewGAMe's proposal withdrawal and EGM cancellation are an attempt to "disrupt" the Liontrust offer so that NewGAMe can "seek to take control" if it is not successful. The letter to shareholders sent out today (17 August) comes after months of back and forth between the asset manager's board and the investor group and a week after the latter formally asked to cancel the EGM that was due to take place tomorrow (18 August). The EGM had first been called by shareholder Rock Investment, which is a part of NewGAMe, in early June. This would have allowed s...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes