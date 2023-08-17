Advisers grappling with 'instant gratification-seeking generation'﻿

UK financial advisers are struggling to communicate with a generation that demands "instant gratification", Benchmark managing director Tim Sargisson has said. Speaking to Professional Adviser, he said: "Numbers are meaningless to this generation. Advisers are faced with the challenge of helping their clients plan retirement because that word is not even in their vocabulary." Sargisson has served in the financial services industry for over 30 years and said one of the biggest changes is the declining access to advice. He expressed his concerns for the lack of knowledge on obtaining...