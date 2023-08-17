Singapore police and MAS swoop on Cypriots, Turk among ten foreigners over 'tainted funds'

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on 16 August that it had worked closely with the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) to facilitate the development of the case that led to the Police's arrest, on 15 August, of 10 individuals for suspected involvement in offences including forgery and/or money laundering and resistance to lawful apprehension. MAS said it has also been collaborating closely with CAD to identify potentially tainted funds and assets in its financial system and prevent their dissipation. Singapore Police said in a separate statement that the 10 people, aged ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes