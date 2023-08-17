Singapore police and MAS swoop on Cypriots, Turk among ten foreigners over 'tainted funds'

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on 16 August that it had worked closely with the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) to facilitate the development of the case that led to the Police's arrest, on 15 August, of 10 individuals for suspected involvement in offences including forgery and/or money laundering and resistance to lawful apprehension. MAS said it has also been collaborating closely with CAD to identify potentially tainted funds and assets in its financial system and prevent their dissipation. Singapore Police said in a separate statement that the 10 people, aged ...