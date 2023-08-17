Bitcoin enthusiasts take over Isle of Man for 'unconventional' summer holiday 

Some of the British Isles' most enthusiastic bitcoiners gathered on the Isle of Man as part of a ‘takeover' event last weekend. During the trip, attendees paid their way in bitcoin at a hotel, campsite, and over 30 other local businesses which accept the cryptocurrency. Bitcoin has a well-established presence on the Island, which is home to a range of bitcoin businesses, including Coincorner and Bittylicious. The Isle of Man Government has been open and supportive of crypto businesses for many years and has welcomed start-ups and more established businesses into the ecosystem. ...