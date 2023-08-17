Bitcoin enthusiasts take over Isle of Man for 'unconventional' summer holiday 

Mark Battersby
clock • 2 min read

Some of the British Isles' most enthusiastic bitcoiners gathered on the Isle of Man as part of a ‘takeover' event last weekend.  During the trip, attendees paid their way in bitcoin at a hotel, campsite, and over 30 other local businesses which accept the cryptocurrency.  Bitcoin has a well-established presence on the Island, which is home to a range of bitcoin businesses, including Coincorner and Bittylicious.  The Isle of Man Government has been open and supportive of crypto businesses for many years and has welcomed start-ups and more established businesses into the ecosystem.  ...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Mark Battersby
Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

Singapore police and MAS swoop on Cypriots, Turk among ten foreigners over 'tainted funds'

Unlocking the doors to Panama's golden visa scheme