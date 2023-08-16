Virtual assets trading platform M2 gains licence from Abu Dhabi Global Market

The new virtual asset platform M2 has been officially granted a Financial Services Permission (FSP) licence in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) and is now approved to operate a multilateral trading facility and offer custody services to UAE residents. In a statement today (16 August) the ADGM said M2 is approved to offer institutional and retail clients in the UAE the ability to buy, sell and custodies virtual assets. The platform has been developed over the past year with a long-term vision to establish the highest levels of trus...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes