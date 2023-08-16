DIFC issues new data protection guidance for international personal transfers

New guidance on the types of data protection clauses expected in data processing agreements and abbreviated standard contractual clauses (SCCs) for use in international personal data transfers have been issued by authorities in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). In a briefing note on 14 August, data protection experts Martin Hayward and Alexandra Bertz of international law firm Pinsent Masons said that companies should review their existing agreements to ensure these have clauses that meet the requirements of the clauses set out in the DIFC's newly-issued Article 24 Clauses...