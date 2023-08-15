FCA approves AssetCo acquisition of Ocean Dial AM

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 2 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority has approved AssetCo's £4.1m purchase of Ocean Dial Asset Management. Although still waiting on Indian regulatory approval, AssetCo said the requisite clearances were "at an advanced stage". AssetCo CEO Campbell Fleming steps down The offer, which was made in March of this year, will see the Martin Gilbert-chaired asset manager incorporate emerging markets within the firm for the first time. The purchase will be made with £2.1m in cash and the issue of 2,928,258 ordinary shares of £0.01 each AssetCo said Ocean Dial's India Capital Growth Fu...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Surge of inflows into China ETFs fuel state buying speculation - reports

Credit Suisse shareholders sue over UBS takeover