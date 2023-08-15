MSCI acquires private assets data and analytics provider The Burgiss Group

MSCI has agreed to acquire the remaining 66% of the private assets data and analytics provider The Burgiss Group for $697m in cash. The acquisition, which is expected to close in Q4, builds on a minority investment made in 2020. In total, MSCI has invested an aggregate of $913m to acquire Burgiss. MSCI said the combination of its public market and real estate data and analytics solutions and Burgiss' expertise in private asset and total plan investing will help support its clients with "stronger" private asset and multi-asset class solutions. MSCI launches tool to weigh ESG plans...