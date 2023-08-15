Skybound CEO Lyon Botha steps down, successor starts 'with immediate effect'

Skybound Wealth Management today (15 August) announced the departure of Lyon Botha, chief executive officer, who steps down from his position to pursue new opportunities after three and a half years in the role. In the statement, the global wealth manager said that "during his time with Skybound Wealth, Botha guided the company through a period of transition. Having established well-rounded support functions along with the attainment of key licences, he leaves with the business on a strong footing". Existing chief commercial officer, Ian Sweet becomes the company's new CEO with immed...