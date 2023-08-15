Skybound CEO Lyon Botha steps down, successor starts 'with immediate effect'

Mark Battersby
clock • 1 min read

Skybound Wealth Management today (15 August) announced the departure of Lyon Botha, chief executive officer, who steps down from his position to pursue new opportunities after three and a half years in the role. In the statement, the global wealth manager said that "during his time with Skybound Wealth, Botha guided the company through a period of transition. Having established well-rounded support functions along with the attainment of key licences, he leaves with the business on a strong footing".  Existing chief commercial officer, Ian Sweet becomes the company's new CEO with immed...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Mark Battersby
Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

IQ-EQ lands major mandate with Natixis affiliate, takes on 72 staff in India

SALAMA CEO Walter Jopp reports 'strong market position' in UAE with 28% insurance revenue surge