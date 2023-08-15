SALAMA CEO Walter Jopp reports 'strong market position' in UAE with 28% insurance revenue surge

Islamic Arab Insurance Company (SALAMA), UAE's largest Takaful solutions provider, saw insurance revenue soar by 28% to AED 544m and a net profit of AED 12.26m in its financial results for the first half of 2023 ending 30 June. In a statement on 14 August, it said development of digital capabilities, improved underwriting discipline, expansion of the client portfolio, engaging in new partnerships, and reinforcement of distribution channels revitalised SALAMA's offerings and contributed to the results. Shareholders' Investment income reached AED 47m, a remarkable 261% increase from th...