HSBC launches Kuwait wealth management unit led by ex-Bank of London ME SEO

HSBC has launched onshore wealth management advisory services in Kuwait, naming Rayan Kazerooni as its head of global private banking for the new operation. In a statement on 14 August, the international banking and financial services group said he joins HSBC Kuwait from the Dubai branch of Bank of London and the Middle East plc, and he will work closely with HSBC's established Global Private Banking centres in the UAE, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Singapore to grow the bank's business in Kuwait. This represented "another milestone" in the growth of HSBC Global Private Banking...
