High-quality active bond managers 'set to benefit' from greater market volatility 

In September 2008, Ben Bernanke, the then Chair of the US Federal Reserve, was forced to lead the US economy into uncharted territory by using quantitative easing (QE) for the very first time, says Louis Hutchings CFA, Portfolio Strategist at Nedgroup Investments. A bold move, certainly. But he had little option other than to give it a try: the interest rate lever had already been pulled and economies were at a juncture, with financial collapse or a dice roll the only options. Thankfully, the dice roll of QE paid off and economies have since rebuilt themselves from their nadir. But th...