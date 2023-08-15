China central bank makes unexpected rate cut

The People's Bank of China cut policy rates for the second time in three months as the the government attempts to use monetary easing to kick start the sluggish economy. The People's Bank of China cut the rate on the medium-term lending facility (MLF) overnight, with a 15bp cut down to 2.5%. Analysts told Reuters, the move opened the door to a potential cut in China's lending benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) next week. Janet Mui: Reading the China policy tea leaves is getting more difficult The Chinese central bank also gave the economy a cash boost with an injection of 204 bill...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes