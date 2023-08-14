Surge of inflows into China ETFs fuel state buying speculation - reports

Four China ETFs attracting $4.4bn in inflows in just over a week has reportedly prompted speculation that state-affiliated institutions may be intervening to support the economy. Figures from Z-Ben, a Chinese consultancy, cited in a report by the FT revealed the four ETFs, which track China's CSI 300 index, now hold assets under management exceeding $25bn, following a surge of inflows over an eight-day period. The largest ETF, Huatai-PineBridge CSI 300 ETF, has now surpassed $13.8bn, or CNY 100bn, making it the first non-money market ETF to do so in the region. China moves into d...