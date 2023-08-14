Odey AM in talks to transfer Freddie Neave to Landseer Asset Management

Odey Asset Management is in "advanced talks" to transfer Freddie Neave, the portfolio manager of the Odey European fund and flagship hedge fund OEI MAC, to Landseer Asset Management. In a statement on Friday (11 August), the firm said Landseer is currently proposed to become the investment manager to a new fund managed by Neave, following a proposed scheme of reconstruction of the OEI funds first reported in early July. The discussions are subject to due diligence and fund board and regulatory approvals, it said, with further updates to come in due course. Both funds were suspend...