Madagascan president's chief of staff charged with bribery

The chief of staff to the president of Madagascar and her associate have been charged with bribery offences following a National Crime Agency (NCA) operation. In a statement on 14 August, the UK's NCA said Madagascan Romy Andrianarisoa, age 46, and French National Philippe Tabuteau, age 54, are suspected of seeking a bribe to secure licences to operate in Madagascar from Gemfields, the UK mining company who first raised concerns to the NCA. The sums they were seeking amounted to CHF 250,000 (approximately £225,000) in upfront charges, as well as a 5% equity stake, it said. Followin...